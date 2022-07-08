Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 172 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cerner by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

