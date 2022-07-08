Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,072 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 337,902 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 210,976 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

