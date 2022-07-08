NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 245,671 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 509,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,311.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $63,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,237. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.19 and a beta of 1.14.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

