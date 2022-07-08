Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

