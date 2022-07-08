7,127 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,948,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MBUU. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

