Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. CWM LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average of $112.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

