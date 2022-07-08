AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASIX. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $943.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $479.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

AdvanSix Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

