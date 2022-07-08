Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atkore by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Atkore by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Atkore by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

