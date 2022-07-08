Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atkore by 1,349.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 414,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Atkore by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 836,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,055,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $92.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

