Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

