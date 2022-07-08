SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

