Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CATY opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.