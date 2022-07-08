Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares in the company, valued at $41,749,842.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $40,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

