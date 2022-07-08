Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,229 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,271,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

ZBRA opened at $305.14 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $287.93 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.