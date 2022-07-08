TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stake Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $40,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,945 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

