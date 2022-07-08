Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,220,000 after buying an additional 113,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,968,000 after buying an additional 360,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,424,000 after buying an additional 546,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.