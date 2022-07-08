iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 176,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

