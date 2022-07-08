Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

