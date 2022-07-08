Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

