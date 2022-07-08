Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.05 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,229 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $305.14 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $287.93 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.02 and its 200-day moving average is $412.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

