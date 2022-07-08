Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 56,332 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,332 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $49.61.

