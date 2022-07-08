Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.64 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,520 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

