Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 835 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 145,019 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

