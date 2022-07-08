First Bancorp Inc ME Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

