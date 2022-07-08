Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340,230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after buying an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.35. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.24.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

