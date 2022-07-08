General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in General Motors by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 247,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

