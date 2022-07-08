Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,730 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.35 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

