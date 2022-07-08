General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in General Electric by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.