Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.84.

Shares of V opened at $202.80 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.35 and its 200-day moving average is $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.