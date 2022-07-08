Exane Derivatives Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

