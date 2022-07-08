Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,127 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Shares of NVDA opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.30. The company has a market cap of $396.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

