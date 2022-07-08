Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 4,370 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 148.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after acquiring an additional 289,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $133.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.85. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

