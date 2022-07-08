Pendal Group Ltd Sells 23 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,528.75.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $63.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
