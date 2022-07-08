Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,070,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

ALLY opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

