Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point cut their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

