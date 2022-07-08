Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of WRB opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

