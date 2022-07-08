Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 137.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $162.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

