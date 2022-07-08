Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.30 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $329.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

