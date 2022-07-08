EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $329.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

