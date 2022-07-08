Pendal Group Ltd Buys 4,326 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

NYSE DEI opened at $22.68 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

