iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.07 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

