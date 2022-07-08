Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 412.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

NYSE PBA opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

