Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $319.43 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

