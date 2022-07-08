Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $690.53.

SIVB stock opened at $423.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.41 and its 200-day moving average is $544.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $374.99 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

