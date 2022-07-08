Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

