Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,893 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

