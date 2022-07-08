Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,361 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 55,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,959,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.3528 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.41%.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

