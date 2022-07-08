Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,296 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

NYSE WEX opened at $159.98 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $208.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

