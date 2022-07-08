British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $34,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after buying an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $21,623,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $8,496,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 144,563 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.86) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.44) in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,066.67.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.