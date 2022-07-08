Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $241.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.53 and its 200-day moving average is $237.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,248 shares of company stock worth $4,630,618. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

